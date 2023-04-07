Chalmette Pastor Arrested a Second Time for Sex-Related Offenses

Louisiana State Police have booked a Chalmette pastor again on child molestation charges, and they're asking that anyone with information about additional victims to come forward.

Back in October, troopers began an investigation into Milton Martin III, 56. They obtained a warrant accusing him of sexual battery and carnal knowledge of a juvenile. He turned himself in to troopers in March and was booked. The incidents happened between 2010 and 2013 and the child was between 14 and 17 years of age.

Since that time, Troopers have heard from another victim. This victim was 14 years old when allegedly molested by Martin in 1991. Another warrant was issued for Martin on a charge of indecent behavior with a juvenile, and Martin was booked on that warrant this week, troopers say.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Additional charges may be forthcoming.

If anyone has additional information on this case or has been the victim of sexual battery by Milton Martin III, please contact the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit at 504-310-7011. Citizens can also anonymously report information through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system by visiting https://dpsweb.dps.louisiana.gov/suspicious.nsf/WebForm...