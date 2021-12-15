Ceremony marks start of new chapter for drug court graduates

It's the end of one chapter, but the beginning of a new one for graduates of the adult drug court.

A ceremony was held Tuesday night at the Lafayette Parish courthouse.

During the semi-annual graduation ceremony, the Adult Drug Court participants walk down the courtroom isle to receive their diplomas from the judge. They're then given the chance to speak about what the program means to them, and a valedictorian is selected from the graduates.

To complete the program, participants complied with random drug screening, regular treatment, and worked with a sponsor for continued sobriety.

"Some people have been on drugs and alcohol for all of their young adult lives, and so for me it's a very proud moment because I've seen these people work through their struggles and their difficulties and their sobrieties, and now our drug court program incentives and sanctions," said Judge Valerie Gotch Garrett. "It's not an easy task, but it's well worth the effort."

