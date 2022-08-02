Cell service down? Here's why!

According to service providers, AT&T and Verizon, they are operating on the cell towers to insure that 5G network is in your area.

If you are experiencing an cell signal difficulties, don't panic! Your cell signal is just connecting to a tower that is being worked on and will start up again once it is connected to a tower that is in service.

As for people with T-Mobil, If you are experiencing any cell problems; they are working on upgrades so their customers can have a better experience with their phone service. If you have any more questions regarding your cell service, contact 611 for help from a T-Mobil engineers.