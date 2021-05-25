Watch
Celebration wraps up successful 2021 SOLA Giving Day

Posted at 9:46 AM, May 25, 2021
A lunchtime reception was held on Tuesday, May 25, to thank those who made SOLA Giving Day 2021 a success.

The Community Foundation of Acadiana welcomed its partners and guests to the "Wrap Up Celebration" at 11:30 am.

Almost 4,000 donations on the May 6 event brought in more than $1.85 million for 173 nonprofits, churches and schools in South Louisiana.

CFA said that 2021 was a record breaking year with preliminary totals surpassing the organization's three previous SOLA Giving Days.

To read more about this year's SOLA Giving Day, visit solagivingday.org.

