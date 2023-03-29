Catholic Charities of Acadiana hosting relief drive to support Mississippi Tornado Survivors

In response to the recent tornadoes that devastated Central Mississippi, Catholic Charities of Acadiana is directly assisting partner disaster responding agencies by hosting an item specific relief drive. The public is invited to donate supplies on Wednesday, April 5 from 8:00 am through 4:00 pm at the Catholic Charities of Acadiana regional disaster warehouse at 403 N Ambassador Caffery Parkway in Lafayette.

All donated relief supplies will be transported directly to disaster responding agencies in Central Mississippi.

“The extensive tornado devastation in Central Mississippi compels us to respond,” said Ben Broussard, Chief of External Affairs for Catholic Charities of Acadiana. “South Louisiana is no stranger to natural disaster. We know that those in poverty suffer at a disproportionate level in disaster. Our swift response of critical relief supplies will serve to minimize suffering and offer compassion during this trying time for our neighbors in Mississippi.”

Supplies requested on behalf of disaster partners in Mississippi include the following:

Diapers (all sizes)

Non-perishable food items

Paper towels

Toilet tissue

Personal hygiene items

Tarps (20’ x 50’ or greater)

Flashlights

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel