Cassidy releases statement on flooding in South Louisiana

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) on Tuesday released a statement following severe flooding in Lake Charles, Baton Rouge, and other areas in South Louisiana:

The drastic rainfall of the last 24 hours has been catastrophic in Lake Charles which was hit by two hurricanes less than a year ago, and in Baton Rouge where over 15,000 homes and businesses are out of power. With rain expected for the next few days, please stay alert, listen to local leaders and create a plan to protect yourself and your family. My office is in contact with the White House to ensure the full support of the federal government is available to help our communities recover.

