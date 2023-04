Court appointed special advocates or "CASA" chose two Superheroes within the community to highlight the incredible work that CASA advocates are doing in Acadiana.

The Superhero campaign is an ongoing fundraiser throughout April in support of Child Abuse Prevention Month.

"With tonight's event, this is just a way for us to bring awareness to the community about the amount of abuse that is going on within the community," Director of CASA, Kade Turner said.