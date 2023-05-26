Carry the Load remembers Veterans

Memorial Day weekend is officially underway.

The Carry the Load Walk made a stop in Lafayette on Friday, May 26.

The goal of the walk is to raise awareness of the true meaning of Memorial Day.

Participants say there's much more to the holiday than barbeques and enjoying the pool,

The organization wants anyone celebrating the holiday to take the time and remember those who have served and fallen in the line in duty.

The walk also raises funds for resources that provide veteran services such as treatments, therapy, and even service dogs.

East Coast relay manager for Carry the Load, Jason Santos said, "Memorial Day is supposed to be a time to honor and remember the people that we've lost along the way who have served. We just encourage people to take a few minutes to remember why this holiday exists. To walk through a national cemetery, look at some headstones, read their names out loud. That's what Memorial Day should be.