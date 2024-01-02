Lake Charles man arrested for killing girlfriend's son and dog

LAKE CHARLES, La. — The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Lake Charles man in connection with the deaths of his girlfriend's son and their dog.

On January 1, 2023, at 4:30 am, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were notified of a woman with severe injuries being treated at a local hospital.

Deputies were told by the woman that her boyfriend, Derik K. Rayborn, 47, of Lake Charles, had killed her son and her dog at their residence on Highway 90 E. in Lake Charles. She further stated that she was able to escape and seek medical attention, officials report.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered 26-year-old Eric Bosley, of Lake Charles, along with the dog, deceased inside the residence from apparent gunshot wounds. Authorities say through further investigation, deputies also learned that Rayborn caused the woman's injuries.

Deputies located Rayborn a short time later at the hospital while he was attempting to locate the woman. He was questioned by detectives then arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, Rayborn is charged with 2nd degree murder; attempted 2nd degree murder; domestic abuse serious bodily injury; aggravated cruelty to animals; interfering with emergency communication; possession or carrying of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies; and illegal use of a weapon during a crime of violence. Judge Clayton Davis set his bond at $2,375,000.

The woman remains in the hospital with serious injuries, officials report.

The investigation remains ongoing. The coroner will determine cause of death.

Violent Crimes Detective Tyler Houston is the lead investigator on this case.