Iowa woman dies after I-10 crash

An Iowa woman died Friday after a crash on Interstate 10 in Calcasieu Parish.

The accident happened around 11:45 a.m. Friday in Calcasieu Parish. Adrienne Chivonne Manuel, 30, was driving a car that was stopped for unknown reasons in the middle lane of travel. Two 18-wheelers were traveling in that lane, and the first was able to change lanes to avoid the car but the second didn't, State Police say. The driver of the second rig tried to avoid the crash by steering left, but the truck still hit the car, troopers say.

The car then traveled off the highway to the right. Manuel was wearing her seat belt, but sustained serious injuries. She died at a Lake Charles hospital, troopers say. The driver of the rig was not injured.

A toxicology sample was obtained from Manuel and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Troop D has investigated 29 fatal crashes resulting in 32 deaths in 2023.