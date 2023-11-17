Houston man arrested at Calcasieu casino, accused of human trafficking

A Houston man is in a Calcasieu Parish jail Friday, accused of human trafficking out of a local casino.

Jarvis Renfro, 40, was booked with human trafficking, promoting prostitution, inciting prostitution, and soliciting for prostitutes. His bond set at $575,000.00.

Louisiana State Police report that their gaming division started the investigation, and they found he had recruited multiple women for prostitution. Detectives say he and the female victims were living at a local casino.

Earlier this week, detectives interviewed him, and they arrested him after the interview.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, troopers say, and they add that no further information is available at this time.

"The public plays an important role in identifying suspects accused of these crimes and is urged to report criminal or suspicious activity. The Louisiana State Police online reporting system is available to the public through an anonymous reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators. The form can be found by visiting http://la-safe.org/ and clicking on the “Suspicious Activity” link," troopers say.