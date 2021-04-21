Business Hall of Fame honors citizens who impact local economy, community

Acadiana residents who have had an impact on the region's economy and community were recognized during an awards ceremony held Tuesday night.

Hosted by Junior Achievement of Acadiana, the 25th Annual Business Hall of Fame Awards Ceremony was held via a virtual platform this year.

Laureates are recognized for a lifetime of achievement, while business awards are presented to distinguished individuals for the prior year's achievements.

Honorees are chosen by a selection committee panel of business and community leaders representing Acadiana parishes.

All proceeds from the event go to Junior Achievement of Acadiana, a non-profit that teaches students about work readiness, entrepreneurship, financial literacy, and which connects business mentors to the classroom.

Destin Ortego, Chairman of the Board for Junior Achievement of Acadiana, said the awards ceremony is a way to highlight "the companies that are giving back to the community and working with the kids, helping them learn about financial literacy and entrepreneurship. So that way people in the community can see who's giving back, and they can show appreciation to them. Just like they are appreciating our community."

This year's award winners are:

Hall of Fame Laureate(s):

Jack McElligott Macro Companies

Richard McElligott Macro Companies

Bill McElligott Macro Companies

Large Company of the Year: Supreme Rice

Business Person of the Year: Chris Rader of Rader Solutions

Small Business of the Year: One Telemed

Friend of Business (The Richard E. Baudoin, Jr. Award): Paul Segura of Lafayette Airport Commission

Rising Young Business Person: Dacoda Bartels of Aerobotics Energy Group

For more information, visit juniorachievement.org.

