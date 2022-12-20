"Buckle Up Louisiana" secures safety, one seat at a time

More families are safe on the roads, thanks to a free child safety seat installation that took place on December 19, 2022.

Nationally Certified technicians were at the event to help parents and families reduce serious injuries for children by making sure safety seats are properly installed.

Motor vehicle crashes are the number one killer of children.

Acadiana Area Regional Coordinator of Louisiana Passenger Task Force, Tracy Lemaire explained, "With the high percentage of misuse in car seats and the very high percentage of traffic fatalities, where motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death in children, we want to make sure that we are educating the community as best as possible. The program is funded through Louisiana Highway Safety Commission though University Medical Center New Orleans.

You can follow "Buckle Up Louisiana" on Facebook for more safety tips.