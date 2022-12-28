Boil Water Advisory rescinded for the City of Eunice

EUNICE, La. — According to Louisiana Water Company (LAWCO), the boil water advisory that was issued on Christmas Day for the Eunice service area has been rescinded.

LAWCO confirms that samples were collected, tested and verified and the water is safe for consumption.

The water system is back to normal operating pressures and operations, officials say.

If you have any questions or need any additional information please visit the LAWCO website at www.louisianawater.com or contact our LAWCO Eunice customer service office at (337) 457-1770.

