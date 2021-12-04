Blanket drive held to benefit local seniors, areas affected by Ida

Home health company Share Care USA is now accepting donations for its blanket drive.

The company is collecting blankets to give to clients in the Council on Aging's Meals on Wheels program in Lafayette, Iberia, and St. Mary Parishes.

Blankets will also be distributed to areas impacted by Hurricane Ida earlier this year.

You can drop off donations through next March of next year at Hand Up Thrift, located at 105 Leonie St. in Lafayette (directly behind Lafayette Music on Johnston St.)

"Teaming up with the Council of Aging was a great plan because...they have their Meals on Wheels program, so they are able to hand deliver these blankets to seniors in need that are along their routes," explained Kat Crappel, director of special events for Share Care USA. "And then Share Care USA goes into homes and we help people with activities of daily living. So we just thought it'd be a great opportunity for us to give back again to Acadiana and let it come full circle."

