Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana receives 500K from MacKenzie Scott donation

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana will receive a portion of funds from a donation given by billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

Nationwide, 38 independent affiliates and Big Brothers Big Sisters of America received a total of $122.6 million in gifts from Scott.

Of that donation, $500,000 will go to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana. They say it will transform mentorship in local communities.

The gift from Scott, they say, supports the organization in furthering its mission to ensure young people have access to powerful mentoring experiences that empower them with a plan for their future and a mentor whose impact lasts a lifetime.

“This unprecedented investment is the largest donation from a single individual in the organization’s 37-year history in Acadiana and serves as a powerful message in recognizing the importance of investing in mentorship to build and strengthen communities and society as a whole,” said Kalli Christ, Chief Executive Officer of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana. “This gift will enable us to boost our impact in transformative ways. We have always had a responsibility to kids and our community. Our focus now turns to maximizing this opportunity to best support the young people and families of Acadiana,” said Christ.

To learn more about Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana and get involved as a mentor, volunteer, donor, or community partner, visit acadianabigs.com.

In March, Lafayette Habitat for Humanity, along with Habitat International, and 83 U.S. Habitat affiliate organizations, received $436 million in unrestricted giving from Scott.

Of that donation, Lafayette Habitat received $2.5 million. Read more here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel