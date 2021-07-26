Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana looking for volunteers in Vermilion Parish

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana (BBBS) is expanding their Boys & Girls Club-based program to the Vermilion Club in Abbeville. This program allows Bigs (volunteer mentors) and Littles (underserved youth) to build a supportive relationship in a space where young people spend much of their free time, share interests and hobbies, develop goals and have fun, according to a release from BBBS.

Bigs will meet with their Littles once a week at the Vermilion Club where they can utilize the great activities and space that the Boys and Girls Club (BGCA) has to offer while adhering to safety standards.

BBBS is now recruiting adult volunteers who reside or work in Vermilion Parish to serve as mentors to the youth enrolled at the Vermilion Club. Interested individuals can visit www.acadianabigs.com/volunteer to learn more.

BBBS and BGCA created this relationship in partnership with the William C. Schumacher Foundation in January of 2020. This transformational partnership has allowed more underserved youth in Lafayette to experience the benefits of one-to-one mentoring and academic support programs. The program was piloted at the Granberry Boys & Girls Club at 121 S. Washington Street in Lafayette.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana is a one-to-one mentoring program that pairs youth with volunteer mentors in the community. The power of strong mentors in the lives of young people can dramatically change the trajectory of a child’s future.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana operates a year-round afterschool and summer program that services more than 4,000 youth in Acadiana ranging from six to eighteen years in age. Each day, club kids are provided with a safe and fun environment, surrounded by opportunities to focus on their academics, character and leadership development, and healthy lifestyles.

