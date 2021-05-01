Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana launches 2021 Big Draft Recruitment Campaign

ARNAUDVILLE, La. — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana has kicked off its 2021 Big Draft Recruitment Campaign where they will team up with the NFL to search for the next NFL recruits.

According to BBBSA, the Big Draft seeks to recruit more "Bigs," as they celebrate the power of mentorship and the "draft picks" from the season.

The Big Draft Celebration is held Friday at Bayou Teche Brewing from 5 – 9 p.m. The celebration is free open to the public. There will be music, games, a raffle and more.

For more information, visit AcadianaBigs.com/BigDraft.

