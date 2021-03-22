BBR Creative gets cooking for Red Beans and Rice Day in Louisiana

Governor John Bel Edward declared Mondays, Red Beans and Rice Day, at the state capital.

According to Second Harvest Food Bank, the proclamation was in conclusion to the Red Beans and Rice food drive that was sponsored by three Louisiana companies; Cajun Country Rice, Savoie’s Sausage, and Camellia Beans.

These companies teamed up with Second Harvest Food Bank and Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank from January 30 to February 26, to bring red beans and rice to many tables across Acadiana and surrounding areas.

For every Camellia Red Beans, Savoie’s Sausage, and Cajun Country Rice product that was purchased at a participating retailer, these companies donated their product to the food bank, they said.. Participating retailers were Rouses, Winn-Dixie, and Albertsons. As a result of this effort, 100,000 meals will be provided to many families in need.

Second Harvest Food Bank of Acadiana Regional Director, Paul Scelfo, says that Monday’s proclamation is made possible through the work, drive and partnership of three great Louisiana companies.

“Each one of these companies has gone beyond the scope of running a private business in these turbulent times. They have answered the question of; “How can we do more”?", Scelfo said. " This partnership will distribute food to thousands of families in our state who experience food insecurity. We all thank you and applaud your work, effort and donation."

Closer to home in Lafayette, BBR Creative observed Red Beans and Rice Day by cooking and donating 150 servings to Acadiana Regional Coalition on Homelessness & Housing and the Lafayette Community Fridge.

Monday afternoon, Monica Hebert and Eddie Talbot with BBR, donned their chef's hats and cook a huge pot of Acadiana's signature dish. Cooking began at 3:00 pm and the team will deliver meals at 5:00 pm.

"What could be more emblematic of Acadiana than food and service? We are fortunate enough to live in an area where the quality of our cuisine is matched only by the generosity of our neighbors," Founder and CEO of BBR Creative Cherie Hebert said.

