Avoyelles Parish man accused of impersonating a police officer

On January 13, 2023, the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) received a complaint reporting a subject impersonating a police officer.

Further investigation by APSO Deputies and Detectives revealed that 45-year-old Patrick Paul Miller of the 1900 block of Highway 454 in Avoyelles Parish did reveal he was not a commissioned deputy as he claimed to be.

A subsequent search of his residence resulted in the seizure of the police uniform(s) he used, authorities say.

Miller was arrested for False Personation of a Peace Officer and other active arrest warrants for Obscenity, two (2) Contempt of Court – Failure to Appear, and Tampering with the Surveillance or Monitoring System of a nearby resident.

Miller was booked at the APSO DC-1 Jail Facility.

Bond was set at one hundred thousand dollars ($100,000.00). Miller is still incarcerated in APSO DC-1 jail at this time.

