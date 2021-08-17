Avoyelles deputies investigating vehicle pulled from Big Creek

Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's deputies are asking for help in identifying a car found in Big Creek.

Deputies were called to the area near La. 115 after someone saw what they thought was a vehicle sunk in the creek. Detectives and divers were able to find the car and pull it out.

Cold Case detectives are working this incident, and treated the vehicle as a potential crime scene, but nothing was found upon initial inspection, deputies say.

Detectives are following up their investigation today with the assistance of the Louisiana Department of Motor Vehicles in an attempt to identify who the vehicle was registered to, they say.

If anyone has any information on this vehicle or any other potential cold case, they are asked to contact the RPSO Cold Case Unit at 318-473-6727 or Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867. Callers may remain anonymous.

Here are some pictures that the Sheriff's Office sent to us: