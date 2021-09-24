Asociación Cultural Latino Acadiana makes donation to support literacy in the Dominican Republic

The Asociación Cultural Latino Acadiana (ACLA) has made a donation of $500 dollars to help support the literacy of children in the Dominican Republic.

The organization collected donations for the Domincan based Fundación Literaria Aníbal Montaño (FLAM) to supply notepads and basic school supplies to children.

According to ACLA President Pablo Estrada, the program promotes literacy and creative writing and it's goal is to save children from drugs and gangs by exploring a creative mind.

The Foundation had initially requested $150 dollars to help serve 90 children, but ACLA, with the support of Legends of Lafayette, was able to send a $500 donation.

That donation, according to Estrada, will help cover the cost of 350 children in literacy programs.

"To us it's important to continue to promote programs and organizations with a similar goal as ACLA's," said Estrada. "Networking has to include Global connections and I believe that a long term relation was created between ACLA and FLAM. As the President of a nonprofit I understand the importance of donations to guarantee community projects."

Fermín Ceballos, a New Orleans based Musician & Song Writer will act as liaison for the project. Ceballos is originally from the Dominican Republic and was a participant of the Foundation's workshops as a child, according to ACLA.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel