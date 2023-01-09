ArtSpark applications now open

Acadiana Center for the Arts and Lafayette Economic Development Authority announce a call for applications to ArtSpark, a program that supports artists, musicians and other creative workers in the advancement of their careers.

The program also develops these artists’ entrepreneurial skills by providing business and marketing training for successful applicants in partnership with Opportunity Machine.

Applications for the 2022 ArtSpark program can be submitted through the online application at acadianacenterforthearts.org until February 24, 2023.

“Acadiana’s artists, musicians, writers, and performers are the backbone of our region’s national identity. I’m grateful for LEDA’s support of ArtSpark, which lets us invest in those hardworking creative people on whose backs we enjoy our national reputation as a vibrant cultural hub in the American South," says AcA Executive Director Samuel Oliver.

ArtSpark awards support emerging, mid-career, and mature artists across Acadiana, especially those with otherwise limited opportunities. Projects must be completed between April 1, 2023 and December 1, 2023, and grants of $1,000 to $5,000 will be awarded to several applicants.

The grant funds can be used to expand an artist’s body of work for specific, short-term projects, and projects in virtually any creative discipline qualify. Additionally, the artists are presented with a unique opportunity to engage with the community through sharing their artistic skills.

“In addition to playing a significant role in our community's cultural identity, support for artist entrepreneurs is a component of LEDA’s economic development efforts. Every artist is a small business adding to the region’s rich culture and adding to our economic strength. Having a thriving and vibrant arts community is one of the cornerstones of Acadiana’s outstanding quality of life that is attractive to prospective residents and businesses. The ArtSpark program has been successful in turning many artists’ ideas into viable businesses that enrich the community, enhance our quality of life, and serve as inspiration for future artists," says LEDA’s Executive Director, Mandi Mitchell.

This year, the AcA is introducing open office hours and working sessions for anyone interested in gaining real-time assistance while working on their applications.

Prospective applicants can join AcA staff in-person at AcA in Lafayette, NUNU’s in Arnaudville, A&E Studios in New Iberia, amongst others, during the submission period. Full dates and times are listed on AcA’s website.

The AcA will be hosting a hybrid online and in-person information session to review guidelines and the application process. This will be followed by a Q&A session with attendees.

Registration for the Information Session on Tuesday, January 17th at 5:30pm is now open. Register Here.

Interested applicants are strongly encouraged to contact AcA staff to discuss their project ideas before submitting an application. Please direct any inquiries to: Anna@AcadianaCenterForTheArts.org

More information, including guidelines and submission portal are available on the AcA’s website here.

