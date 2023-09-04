ARCH to host public discussion on homelessness

Acadiana Regional Coalition on Homelessness and Housing is hosting a public discussion this week.

The first State of Homelessness Forum is set for Wednesday September 6 at 6 p.m. at the Acadiana Center for the Arts. This event is free and open to the public. Registration is open and can be found here: https://archacadiana.networkforgood.com/events/60525-2023-state-of-homelessness-forum

According to a release, the discussion "will offer an overview of the current homelessness and housing services landscape, current data points and trends for our area, and what it will take to address the needs of all of our neighbors.

"Rather than a piecemeal approach, this synopsis will offer the details in a local and comprehensive view that is

important for decision makers and all Acadiana residents to move forward, together," the release states.

The mission of ARCH is to ensure that everyone in Acadiana has access to safe, affordable, stable housing and that all episodes of homelessness are rare, brief, and nonrecurring. ARCH is the HUD-designated Continuum of Care lead agency for Acadiana, and the ARCH coalition comprises more than three dozen member agencies working together to prioritize permanent housing, share data collection and management, offer quality assurance, and ideate and implement strategies to realize ARCH’s mission.