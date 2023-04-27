April 29 election information

Below is information about voting on the day of the election.

If you want to see what's on the ballot for you, click here and you can enter your address to see your ballot.

Click here for election results.

VOTING ON ELECTION DAY

Here's some info from the Secretary of State on how to vote on Election Day:

When you go to the polls to cast your vote in an election, be sure to take one of the following:



a driver's license;

a Louisiana Special ID;

LA Wallet digital driver's license;

a United States military identification card that contains your name and picture; or

some other generally recognized picture ID that contains your name and signature.

If you do not have a driver's license, Louisiana Special ID, a United States military identification card that contains your name and picture or some other generally recognized picture ID that contains your name and signature, you may still cast your vote by signature on a voter affidavit.You may get a free Louisiana Special ID at the Office of Motor Vehicles by showing your voter information card. If you have misplaced your voter information card, contact your registrar of voters for a new one or print your own by logging into the Louisiana Voter Portal through the "Search by Voter" option. Click the "Print Voter Registration Card" link located in the second column of the Quick Links.

Should any problems or questions arise, the principal office of the registrar of voters in each parish will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on all Saturday elections and 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on all Tuesday elections.

Election day voting hours are from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on all Saturday elections and 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on all Tuesday elections. Don't forget to bring your picture ID to the polls!

Where to Vote

Use the Louisiana Voter Portal to find where you vote on election day, or call your parish Registrar of Voters Office. Your voter information card received by mail lists your polling place. Please pay special attention to make sure you go to the correct polling place.

In Acadiana, there are propositions in only a few parishes, plus one election in Jeanerette.

Here's what's on the ballot, by parish:

ACADIA

There are two propositions on the ballot, both parish-wide and both renewals of existing property taxes.

The first proposition is a renewal of a 1.5 mill property tax that funds programs for senior citizens in the parish; it raises about $672,100 annually.

Here's the full text of the proposition:

Parishwide Proposition No. 1 of 2

(Senior Citizen Programs Tax Renewal)

Shall the Parish of Acadia, State of Louisiana (the "Parish"), continue to levy a one and one-half (1-1/2) mills tax on all the property subject to taxation (an estimated $672,100 expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year) in the Parish for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2025 and ending with the year 2034, for the purpose of providing funds for services to the elderly, including the establishment and maintenance of centers for senior citizens?

The second proposition is a renewal of a 4.25-mill tax that funds parish libraries. It raises about $1.9 million annually.

Here's the full text of the proposition:

Parishwide Proposition No. 2 of 2

(Library Tax Renewal)

Shall the Parish of Acadia, State of Louisiana (the "Parish"), continue to levy a four and twenty-five hundredths (4.25) mills tax on all the property subject to taxation (an estimated $1,904,200 expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year) within the Parish for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2025 and ending with the year 2034, for the purpose of improving, maintaining and operating public libraries for the Parish?

CALCASIEU

In this parish, there's one proposition on the ballot in Recreation District No. 1 of Ward Three. It's a renewal of a 5.5 mill property tax that is used to maintain and operate recreation facilities in the parish. It raises about $4.9 million annually.

Here's the full text of the proposition:

Recreation District No. One of Ward Three Proposition

(Maintenance Millage Renewal)

Shall Recreation District No. One of Ward Three of Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to renew, levy, and collect an existing tax of 5.50 mills on all property subject to taxation in the District for a period of ten (10) years beginning in 2025, in excess of and in addition to other taxes levied by the District, with collections from the levy of the tax estimated to be $4,991,000 for one entire year, for the purpose of maintaining and operating recreation facilities, including both movable and immovable property, owned or used by the District, title to which shall be in the public?

IBERIA

There's an election to decide who will be the Alderman for Ward 3 in the City of Jeanerette. "Butch" Bourgeois, a Republican and Trenia Joseph, a Democrat, are running in that case.

There's also a proposition on the ballot in this parish, a parish-wide bond issue for the Iberia Parish School System. If approved, the school system would be able to issue up to $62.5 million in bonds to pay for construction and improvement of schools and school facilities. There's a specific capital improvement plan, which you can read for yourself here.

Here's the exact text of the proposition:

Parishwide School District Proposition

(Bond)

Shall Parishwide School District of the Parish of Iberia, State of Louisiana, incur debt and issue bonds not exceeding $62,500,000, in one or more series, to run not exceeding 20 years from date thereof, with interest at a rate not exceeding 7% per annum, for the purpose of financing capital expenditures for school purposes for the District, including constructing, acquiring and/or improving schools and other school related facilities, together with equipment and furnishings therefor, including, to the extent feasible, those specific school projects set forth in the "Capital Improvement Plan" approved by the School Board on February 15, 2023, title to which shall be in the public; which bonds will be general obligations of the District and will be payable from ad valorem taxes to be levied and collected in the manner provided by Article VI, Section 33 of the Constitution of the State of Louisiana of 1974 and statutory authority supplemental thereto, with no increase in the estimated millage rate to be levied in the first year of issue above the 25 mills currently being levied to pay General Obligation Bonds of the District?

JEFF DAVIS

There's only one prop on this parish's ballot, and it's for the town of Elton. If approved, a one-cent sales tax would be collected on purchases made in the town. It is expected to raise $121,000 annually, and would be dedicated to streets and vehicles and other equipment for the town.

Here's the text of the proposition:

Town of Elton Proposition

(Sales Tax)

Shall the Town of Elton, State of Louisiana (the "Town"), in accordance with Louisiana law, be authorized to levy and collect a tax of one percent (1%) (the "Tax") (an estimated $121,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), upon the sale at retail, the use, the lease or rental, the consumption and the storage for use or consumption of tangible personal property and on sales of services in the Town, all as defined by law, for a period of ten (10) years from July 1, 2023, with the proceeds of the Tax (after paying the reasonable and necessary costs and expenses of collecting and administering the Tax) to be dedicated and used for the purpose of constructing, improving and maintaining public streets in the Town and acquiring vehicles and other equipment for the Town's use?

ST MARTIN PARISH

There's only one prop on the ballot here, and it's for Road District No. 2. The proposition would renew an 11.43-mill property tax that funds roads, bridges and drainage in the district. It raises about $1.6 million annually.

Here's the full text:

Road District No. 2 Proposition

(Tax Renewal)

Shall Road District No. 2 of the Parish of St. Martin, State of Louisiana (the "District"), continue to levy a special tax of 11.43 mills on all property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $1,687,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2024 and ending with the year 2033, for the purpose of constructing, improving, operating and maintaining roads, bridges and road drainage facilities in the District and acquiring the necessary equipment therefor?

ST. MARY PARISH

Voters in Morgan City are the only ones with a proposition on the ballot. If approved, a half-cent sales tax would be collected on sales in the city. It's expected to raise about $1.3 million annually, and would be dedicated to support the Fire Department and Police Department. The money would be spent on salaries for firefighters and police officers, and for training new personnel.

Here's the full text of the proposition:

City of Morgan City Proposition

(Sales Tax)

Shall the City of Morgan City, State of Louisiana (the "City"), be authorized to levy a sales and use tax of 1/2% (the "Tax") in accordance with Louisiana law (an estimated $1,300,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), in perpetuity, beginning July 1, 2023, with the net proceeds of the Tax to be dedicated and used for the purpose of supporting the Fire and Police Departments of the City by providing funds for salary increases above current base pay and paying the costs of training new personnel of the Fire and Police Departments of the City?

Assistance to Voters

A visibly disabled voter and the person assisting them in voting shall go to the front of the line at their polling place.

A voter is entitled to receive assistance while voting if they are unable to read or unable to vote without assistance because of a physical disability, including being visually impaired. A voter may choose to use the audio ballot instead of receiving assistance.

A voter must either file a statement with the registrar in person or by mail before the election if they need assistance in voting or complete an affidavit and/or provide specific documentation to the commissioner on election day.

Acceptable disability documentation includes letters from a medical doctor, optometrist, physician assistant or nurse practitioner certifying to the disability, or a copy of current documentation showing eligibility for disability benefits from either social security, veteran's, paratransit services, Office for Citizens with Developmental Disabilities or benefits from Louisiana Rehabilitation Services.

Persons prohibited from assisting voters are as follows:

candidate in the election cannot assist a voter;

employer or employer's agent cannot assist an employee;

union agent cannot assist a union member

commissioner-in-charge; and

staff for a state residential facility cannot assist residents of their facility in voting.

Requirements of Person Assisting A Voter

A voter who is entitled to assistance in voting may receive the assistance of any person of their choice including a commissioner, except those prohibited by law.

Before a voter receives assistance on election day, the commissioner must print the voter's name and the assistant's name (including a commissioner providing assistance) behind the tab for Assistance to Voters in the back of the precinct register and check the box if the voter is not marked in the statewide voter registration system as eligible for assistance in voting. Then the assistant (including a commissioner providing assistance) must sign their name next to their printed name before being allowed to assist the voter.

In the event that a paper ballot must be used on election day, the person assisting the voter to vote a paper ballot must explain to the voter that a signature or mark made by the voter constitutes certification that all statements in the certificate are true and correct and that any person who knowingly provides false or incorrect statements is subject to a fine or imprisonment, or both.

The person assisting the voter to vote a paper ballot must sign the acknowledgment on the paper ballot envelope flap, verifying that the person providing the assistance has marked the ballot in the manner dictated by the voter.

If a voter is assigned to a polling place that is not accessible, the voter may cast his vote at the nearest polling place with the same ballot, or at the Registrar of Voters Office.