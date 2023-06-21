Applications now open for backpack and school supply drive

AVOYELLES, RAPIDES, AND IBERIA PARISHES, La. — Applications are now open for the 2nd Annual Project Backpack event hosted by Laborde Earles Injury Lawyers.

According to Marketing Director Rachel Howell, Laborde Earles will be giving away hundreds of backpacks to children in Central Louisiana and Iberia Parish. Each backpack will be filled with school supplies in preparation for the new school year.

Applications are open to students in Pre-K through 5th grade. The application deadline is July 14, 2023.

The giveaway will be held in Alexandria, Marksville and Bunkie on July 28, 2023, and in New Iberia on July 29, 2023. Parents and students will be able to pick up brand new backpacks at one of these four locations.

“One of our firm’s core values is ‘Community,’ and what better way to expand upon this value than by giving back to our community through the children” says partner Digger Earles. “Everything is more expensive today than it was last year, and we were honored to give back and lessen the burden of back-to-school expenses that parents must bear.”

David Laborde added that he and Digger are both community-centered partners, “We’ve made a concerted effort to be mindful of those in need and to contribute in any way that we believe that we can have positive impact.”

For more information, visit OnMySide.com/project-backpack-applications/.