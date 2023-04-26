AOC Community Media looking for volunteers

Crews, musicians, vendors and community members across Acadiana are gearing up for the 37th annual Festival.

A huge part of making sure festival is enjoyable are the people who dedicate some time and volunteer.

There's still time to sign up.

You can chose the time, day and location where you like to volunteer.

"This April kicks off AOC's Forever Festival initiative. It is essentially our people powered initiative that's dedicated to documenting the Spirit of Acadiana's local festivals. We are partnering with Festival International again. It's a good three decades long partnership now in which we work to gather up lots of community volunteers and they aide us in capturing all of the performances that happen at the main stage," AOC Marketing Director, Christy Tracie said.