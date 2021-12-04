An Acadiana Christmas Carol opens at Cité des Arts

Opening weekend for An Acadiana Christmas Carol has arrived at Cité des Arts.

The adaptation of Charles Dickens' yuletide story is set in contemporary south Louisiana and follows the story of Ebenezér St. Grouge from a miserly, closed-hearted person to an empathetic, active participant in the world.

Fueled by the magic of Christmas, Ebenezér is visited by ghosts of Christmas past, present, and future who teach the valuable lesson that it is never too late to love and care for others.

Adapted by Alicia Chaisson and Clay David and directed by Alicia Chaisson, the production features some of Acadiana's best actors, featuring Angela Thomas, Michelle Colon, Kirby Jambon, Cheryl Shelton, Jessica Romero, Armani Sanders and Aren Chaisson.

The show opened on Friday with an opening night gala, featuring live Christmas music, themed cocktails and hors d'oeuvres. It continues on December 4, 9, 10, 11, 16, 17 and 18 at 7:30 p.m. and December 5, 12 and 19 at 2:00 p.m. General admission tickets are $20 and opening night gala tickets are $45. Tickets are on sale now.

From the oldest Crachét to Tee Tim, this twist on the classic Dickens' tale will appeal to all with its spirit of love, forgiveness, generosity. For more information and to purchase tickets visit www.citedesarts.org.

