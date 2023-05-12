American Cancer Society announces 2023 Spirit of Hope Honorees

The American Cancer Society announced this year's Spirit of Hope Honorees.

There are 15 honorees for this year's American Cancer Society Black and White Gala.

The VIP announcement party was held at "Rock n Bowl" in downtown Lafayette on Wednesday, May 11.

The honorees were nominated by their peers and include cancer survivors and individuals who have had a significant impact on the Acadiana and cancer communities.

The list of Spirit of Honorees for the 2023 Black & White Gala includes:

Dr. John Anderson, Julian Blanchard, Dr. Matthew Boudreaux, Dr. Chance DeWitt, Dr. Kim Drew, Michelle Hanks, Eugene Kwarteng, Anita Levy, Dr. Hemendra Mhadgut, Ginger Myers, Dr. Victoria Panelli-Ramery, Dana Rivera, Dr. John Storment, Monica Zuschlag, and posthumous honoree Mrs. Gail Savoie.

"It's an important event for us to come together and celebrate these honorees. This is cancer survivors, caregivers, healthcare professionals and just awesome community advocates that play important roles in the cancer community in Acadiana that have impacted. So its a great opportunity for us to come and celebrate that and them raise awareness for the American Cancer Society and their mission to end cancer worldwide," Co-Chair Joel Bacque said.

Last year’s gala raised more than $230,000 in 2022 to go towards the research and resources changing the lives of cancer patients and their families.

For more information about the American Cancer Society Black & White Gala or about becoming a sponsor of this year’s gala, visit blackandwhitegala.org.