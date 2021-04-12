Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority gears up for Virtual AKAdemic Signing Day

Later this month, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated Ⓡ Eta Chi Omega Chapter will be hosting Virtual AKAdemic Signing Day.

The event will take place on April 25, 2021 and will promote positive youth development in the Acadiana area. The group says the event will recognize graduating seniors while giving them reassurance that they have supportive and caring adults in their corner as they embark upon this new chapter in their lives.

"This virtual event will be fun and exciting; it was designed to relieve the stress these seniors encountered while making this life altering decision during the pandemic,"

They say the intended impact of AKAdemic Signing Day is to boost graduating seniors’ self confidence through well deserved public recognition

Here's how the event will work:

Seniors who have committed to a post secondary education system such as HBCUs, universities, or colleges will complete the ZOOM registration by clicking the link: https://tinyurl.com/x8bb2rcj

will complete the ZOOM registration by clicking the link: After registration, a Zoom link along with additional directions for the event will be forwarded to the participants.

If you have any questions about AKAdemic Signing Day, please email etachiomegahbcu@googlegroups.com

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel