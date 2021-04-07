AG Jeff Landry sues President Biden over release of criminal aliens

BATON ROUGE, LA - Attorney General Jeff Landry has sued the Biden Administration for its refusal to take custody of criminal aliens.

Landry says a Federal statute requires that illegal aliens convicted of felonies be detained and deported. However, the Biden Administration has issued "unlawful directives" that are resulting in "the release of criminal aliens into the community," Landry says.

"The President's refusal to enforce the law only worsens an already dire border crisis," General Landry said. "Law and order must prevail; dangerous and violent criminal aliens must not be allowed to roam free in our communities."

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is not removing individuals subject to mandatory deportation, causing these individuals to be released.

Landry contends that Louisiana, more than any other State, has greater risk due to the large number of local jails that are used to house detainees prior to removal.

The lawsuit, also joined by Texas, states the actions of the President "violate the Immigration and Nationality Act, the Administrative Procedure Act ("APA"), and binding agreements DHS negotiated with the State of Texas and the State of Louisiana."

"This Administration continues to use discretion in non-discretionary duties," General Landry continued. "I will not stand for it."

