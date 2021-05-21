After week of rain, water and debris high in Vermilion River

After a week's worth of rainfall, water is high in the Vermilion River and other waterways across Acadiana.

It isn't just water though. Abby Breidenbach finds out what else is contributing to the problem.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel