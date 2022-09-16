Aflac delivers special donation to women and children at local hospital

September marks National Sickle Cell Awareness Month and to bring attention to this moment, Aflac made its way to Louisiana to deliver its award-winning My Special Aflac Duck to Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

The Women's and Children's Hospital received a donation today to help provide comfort for kids in the hospital undergoing cancer and sickle cell treatment.

Aflac donated fifteen robotic ducks that come to life to help kids prepare for medical procedures, communicate their feelings, and practice distraction techniques. Its animatronic duck, developed alongside more than 100 families undergoing cancer treatment — and later adapted to help those with sickle cell disease — helps provide kids comfort and joy.

Aflac has worked with the Sickle Cell Association of South Louisiana to donate the social robots to the Child-Life Program to benefit Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital for children living with sickle cell.

