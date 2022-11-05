Acadians hopeful to win the $1.6 billion Powerball

The $1.6 billion dollar Powerball will be drawn Saturday night.

One key tip to remember is, it really does take 1 ticket to win, but would you save any of the money?

Kyle George, Partner at Hartiens & Faulk said, "Number one I would say pay off all your debts, the second I would say get educated on investing, investing can be very boring you know just some S & P 500 index funds to get started. I would say watch your money grow."

I went to Facebook to ask Acadiana what would you do if they won the Powerball.

The answers varied from buying land, to build a homeless shelter, to some that we cannot say on television.

I also caught up with a couple of people at a local gas station, while they were purchasing what they are believed to be the winning ticket.

"There are a lot of non profits in this area that are constantly having to struggle for money places like Family Tree, Hospice of Acadiana, lots of churches have food banks I'd love to set up something where they'd never have to go fundraising again, they could just do the wonderful work that they do." said, Tracey Richardson, who is a hopeful winner.

Truong Nguyen, who is a hopeful winner said, "I'm going to donate some money, and give some money to my friends and family and buy myself some stuff."

You have until nine o’clock Saturday night to buy your ticket.