Acadiana school systems respond to new CDC mask guidance

On Friday, July 9, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new guidelines that would allow vaccinated teachers and students to go mask-free while inside school buildings.

The guidance also recommends that those who are not vaccinated continue to wear face coverings, especially indoors and in crowded settings, when physical distancing cannot be maintained.

We wanted to know what you can expect from the school systems across Acadiana.

In Lafayette Parish, a spokesperson says the system is still working on school reopening guidelines.

In St. Martin and Iberia Parish, they will follow the guidelines that unvaccinated people should wear masks.

In Iberia Parish specifically, buses will be at 100 percent capacity. So, all students and drivers will be required to wear masks on buses. The President of the Bus Operators’ Association in that parish says that’s not only smart, but also safe.

“That would be something that they should continue to let it remain in effect because we’re not 100% free of this,” said Karen Simon.

She believes classrooms and other enclosed spaces, similar to buses, should enforce mask wearing.

“When it comes to teachers and students intermingling within another enclosed environment as if they are on the bus, with the variant playing a major part in this,” said Simon. “In my opinion, no they should not take them off when they exit the bus.”

She tells KATC when schools opened up last year after the shutdown, some buses that were meant to transport 70 students, sometimes had seven or eight.

Although it is unclear if this was because some were learning from home or parents chose to drive them to campus, so they didn’t have to wear a mask, she says this led to some financial and logistical problems for the school system.

Vaccination documentation in Iberia Parish will only be needed for students or employees that may be at risk of getting COVID and want to avoid quarantining.

In St. Martin Parish, Superintendent Al Blanchard says they will not force students or teachers to wear a mask. In Acadia Parish, Superintendent Scott Richard says they are planning to not mandate/require face coverings when they start school in August or require proof of vaccination.

Below is the responses we've gathered so far from Acadiana school districts on on whether they will be following the new recommended guidance, and whether schools will be requiring students and faculty to show proof of vaccination for the upcoming school year.

Acadia Parish:

On May 25, 2021, the Governor of Louisiana issued a proclamation that lifted the mandatory face covering requirement for educational entities effective at the end of the regular 2021-2021 academic year. Thereafter, local decisions on face coverings went into effect. For summer programming in Acadia parish, we did not require face coverings and monitored things closely relative to COVID; kept many other mitigation measures in place to the maximum extent possible (frequent hand-washing, social distancing, sanitation measures, staying home when ill, etc.), and had a successful summer. We also continue to encourage mask-wearing especially for those individuals that are at-risk.

Moving forward, we continue to review a number of pertinent guidelines from numerous entities relative to Covid and the start of the 2021-2022 school-year: guidelines from the LA Department of Education that have recently been revised, existing LA Department of Health guidelines, existing state of Louisiana proclamations from the Governor's Office as well as from the Fire Marshal of Louisiana, CDC guidance, other federal-level guidance, etc. - and, we continue to monitor positivity rates in the parish.

Given all of the most current guidance from those various entities of which we are required to follow, we are planning to not mandate/require face coverings when we start school in August - with the understanding, that face coverings are currently mandated on school buses as per the United States President's Executive Order No. 13999 on Promoting COVID-19 Safety in Domestic and International Travel - which remains in place, regardless of capacity. We do not plan to require proof of vaccinations.

We will continue to monitor and review the ever-changing guidelines and requirements relative to COVID-19 and work to do our best to start school with more normalcy, while at the same time work to continue to provide safety precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19 to the maximum extent possible – understanding that things continue to be fluid and will likely require adjustments as we move ahead. We appreciate everyone's cooperation, patience and flexibility as we plan for a safe and successful 2021-2022 school-year.

Iberia Parish:

Iberia Parish is going to follow the guideline that states that unvaccinated students and employees should wear masks. Iberia Parish buses will be at 100% capacity. Therefore, all students and drivers will be required to wear masks on buses. The School System will only require vaccination documentation for students or employees who are in direct contact with a COVID-19 positive individual and want to avoid quarantining.

Lafayette Parish

LPSS is still in the process of preparing their guidelines for the reopening of schools. The school systems says that those guidelines will be shared publicly when they are completed.

Lafayette Online Academy will still be offered for students who choose virtual learning for the upcoming school year. The application process and details are located on the LOA website.

St. Martin Parish:

St. Martin Parish will follow the guidelines that unvaccinated people should wear masks. Superintendent Allen Blanchard says that the school system will not force students or teachers to wear a mask.

A virtual program for grades 3 and up will be in place. Blanchard says that students in the virtual program will be required to return to in-person instruction if they are not keeping up or are failing. Virtual learning will only be allowed under special circumstances for students in Pre-k through 2nd grade.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel