Acadiana school decisions ahead of Wednesday weather

Severe weather and strong winds are expected in Acadiana on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

KATC has reached out to school systems in Acadiana to find out their plans for the day. As of 4:00 pm on Tuesday, two parishes have responded.

All, so far, say those that have responded say they will be OPEN and are monitoring the weather.

ACADIA PARISH

The Acadia Parish School System plans to be open tomorrow, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. They will monitor weather forecasts and announce any changes in plans if needed.

ST. LANDRY PARISH

They are monitoring the weather conditions for Wednesday, March 30, 2022. As of this time, all schools and offices will be open tomorrow.

VERMILION PARISH

Vermilion Parish Schools will still be on, Superintendent Tommy Byler said.

This information will be updated as responses come in.

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Decisions from private schools in the area are below:

CLOSED

John Paul the Great Academy in Lafayette

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel