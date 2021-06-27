Acadiana robotics team finalists in global competition

A team of Acadiana robotics students is currently among the top 20 finalists for a global innovation challenge.

The FIRST Global Innovation Awards challenge students ages 9-18 to explore what it means to be an innovator and encourages them to find solutions for current problems in society to impact the world and future generations.

This is the first year for the awards, which are made up of a Robotics Competition, Tech Challenge, and LEGO League Teams. The team from Acadiana is a finalist in the Robotics Competition for their project 'Pheno Advance 3616.' Read about all the finalists and their projects here.

It's a pedal assist device that can be added to any size bicycle to empower children with an impaired leg to become more active. A motor is activated to assist the compromised leg with operating the bike pedals, whereas the motor is deactivated when the uncompromised leg is operating the pedals.

The team was started in 2011 and currently consists of 20 student members, 9 girls and 11 boys, from five Acadiana high schools.

The winning teams will be announced next week during a virtual awards ceremony on Wednesday, June 30. The teams are also competing for the Community Choice Award, which can be voted for here. Voting closes on June 28.

