Acadiana Planning Commission holds public hearing on future of transportation

The Acadiana Planning Commission's Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) is beginning the long-range planning process for transportation projects slated for the next two decades.

Monique Boulet, CEO at the Acadiana Planning Commission, said the MPO has funded innovative transportation concepts in the Acadiana area, including roundabouts, bridge improvements, and pedestrian facilities.

"The MPO is committed to maximizing our transportation investments to build the best possible Acadiana over the next 20 years," Boulet added.

The group considers public engagement a major source for the decision-making involved in the plan, and to that end have various ways Acadiana residents can participate and provide feedback. One of those ways is to attend four public hearings scheduled throughout the month of March.

The third of those meetings was held Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cecilia Civic Center. The next is set for March 31 from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. at the Carencro Community Center, located at 5115 N University Avenue in Carencro (tentative).

"We're trying to build what is the general populace for the region; where do they see their transportation needs?" explained Sarah Gary, Director of the Acadiana Planning Commission. "So these four public engagements are about building what that looks like."

Other ways the community can provide feedback and ideas include taking a survey - linked here - and by following the Acadiana Planning Commission on Facebook or Twitter.

The Acadiana MPO Long Range Plan is set for final adoption in March 2022. For more information, visit planacadiana.org.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel