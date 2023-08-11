Fall season registration for Acadiana NFL Youth Flag Football League now open

LAFAYETTE, La. — Registration for the Acadiana NFL Youth Flag Football League fall season is now open at Lafayette PARC.

The cost to register is $35 and the deadline to register is Friday, August 18, 2023, for boys and girls aged 5 to 16. Registration is available for both flag and tackle football.

Registration is available in person at the Girard Park Office located at 500 Girard Park Drive, Monday through Friday, from 8 am to 4 pm. Online registration is open at www.acadianayouthflagfootball.com.

Parents or guardians can also register by contacting one of the Recreation Coordinators:



Adrienne Guillory at 337-247-0578 or aguillory@lafayette.gov

Scott Prather at 337-247-5289 or jprather@lafayettela.gov

Steve Peloquin at 337-247-5199 or speloquin@lafayettela.gov

Phillip Mason at or 337-247-5102 or pmason@lafayettela.gov

The season kicks off on September 17.