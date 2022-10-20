Acadiana honors "Women Who Mean Business"

On October 19, 2022, eleven women from across Acadiana were honored in the Women Who Mean Business Awards presented by Home Bank.

KATC's very own Marcelle Fontenot emceed the event in which honorees were recognized as active leaders in their professions and communities.

Ezora Proctor, longtime educator and member of Crowley City Council, is this year's Trailblazer Award honoree.

The Trailblazer award acknowledged a retired, or semi-retired woman who has paved the way for generations to come.

Started in 1999, the Women Who Mean Business Awards have been presented to individuals who are active leaders in their professions and in their community.

“Each of these women have made an incredible impact in their careers and in the community, and I am honored that we will be able to celebrate them for their hard work,” said Heather Blanchard, United Way of Acadiana President and CEO. “The Women Who Mean Business Awards are a perfect fit for the work of our Women United membership.”