Acadiana High School Graduation dates

After two years of uncertainty, small assemblies and even virtual graduations, Acadiana's high schools are planning traditional graduation ceremonies this year.

Here are the graduation dates we have for Acadiana high schools, by parish. If your school's graduation information isn't listed, and you would like it to be, send it to us via email: news@katctv.com

ACADIA PARISH

Acadia Parish School System:

Midland High - Thursday, May 19, 2022 - 6:30 p.m. (MHS Gym)

Crowley High - Thursday, May 19, 2022 - 7:00 p.m. (Gardner Stadium)

Rayne High - Friday, May 20, 2022 - 7:00 p.m. (RHS Stadium)

Church Point High - Friday, May 20, 2022 - 7:00 p.m. (CPHS Gym)

Iota High - Saturday, May 21, 2022 - 9:00 a.m. (IHS Stadium)

IBERIA PARISH

Jeanerette Senior High School - Monday May 16th - 6pm

Loreauville High School - Tuesday May 17 - 630pm

Delcambre High School - Friday May 20 - 6pm

New Iberia Senior Hight School - Saturday May 21 - 2pm

Westgate High School - Saturday May 21 - 10am

JEFF DAVIS PARISH

Lacassine High School - Thursday May 12 - 7pm

Hathaway High School - Friday May 13 - 7pm

Lake Arthur High School - Friday May 13 - 7pm

Elton High School - Tuesday May 17 - 7pm

Jennings High School - Tuesday May 17 - 730pm

Welsh High School - Wednesday May 18 - 7pm

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Lafayette Parish School System:

Graduation will be Thursday May 12 and Thursday May 19 through Saturday May 21. Rehearsals will be Thursday May 19 and Friday May 20. Here are the schedules for rehearsals and graduations:

Thursday May 12

Early College Academy - time to be determined - at the Cajundome Convention Center.

Thursday May 19

Acadiana High Rehearsal - 8 a.m. - Cajundome

Northside High Rehearsal - 10 a.m. - Cajundome

Southside High Rehearsa l - 12 p.m. - Cajundome

Lafayette High Rehearsal - 2 p.m. - Cajundome

Acadiana High Graduation - 5:30 p.m. - Cajundome

Friday May 20

Comeaux High Rehearsal - 8 a.m. - Cajundome

DTSMA Rehearsal - 10 a.m. - Cajundome

Carencro High - 12 p.m. - Cajundome

Northside High Graduation - 4:30 p.m. - Cajundome

Southside High Graduation - 7:30 p.m. - Cajundome

May 21, 2022

Lafayette High Graduation - 7:30 a.m. - Cajundome

Comeaux High Graduation - 11:30 a.m. - Cajundome

DTSMA Graduation - 3 p.m. - Cajundome

Carencro High Graduation - 6 p.m. - Cajundome

Private Lafayette Parish schools:

Acadiana Christian Thursday May 12

Ascension Episcopal School Thursday May 19 at 6:30 pm at 1800 Chemin Metairie Parkway

Lafayette Christian Academy Friday May 13 at 7 p.m. in Family Church on LCA's campus

St. Thomas More Catholic High Tuesday May 17 at 6 p.m.

Teurlings Catholic High Monday May 23 at 7 p.m.

Episcopal School of Acadiana Saturday May 28 at 9:00 a.m. under the Oaks on the Cade campus

ST LANDRY PARISH

North Central High School Wednesday May 18 - 6pm

Northwest High School - Thursday May 19 - 5pm

Opelousas High School - Thursday May 19 - 7pm

Eunice High School - Friday May 20 - 6pm

Beau Chene High School - Friday May 20 - 630PM

Magnet Academy for Cultural - Friday May 20 - 6pm

Port Barre High School - Saturday May 21 - 10am

ST. MARY PARISH

Berwick High School Thursday May 12 - 7pm

Centerville High School - Thursday May 12 - 6pm

Franklin High School - Friday May 13 - 6pm

Morgan City High School - Friday May 13 - 6pm

Patterson High School - Friday May 13 - 7pm

West St. Mary High School - Saturday May 14- 10am