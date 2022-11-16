Acadiana districts comment on test score release

The Louisiana Department of Education released annual test scores today.

Wednesday morning at 10 a.m., the DOE released its performance scores for public schools. You can see the numbers here. The numbers are based on student scores on standardized tests.

This is the first release in a couple of years, since no "verified" or "official" scores were released for the 2020-21 school year because of the pandemic and the impact it had on student learning and attendance.

A release from the DOE claims that Louisiana’s statewide school performance score is now the same as before the pandemic - at 77.1 in both 2019 and 2022.

"Last year, a simulated score of 75.3 was generated for 2021. When compared to last year’s simulated score, Louisiana improved 1.8 points to 77.1. Statewide, 48 of the 63 traditional public school systems included in this release showed improvement from 2021 to 2022. Thirty Louisiana school systems have now equaled or improved their school performance score when compared to 2019," the DOE release states.

Some of our districts have sent released highlighting their performance scores. Here's what some of Acadiana's school districts have to say about the scores:

CALCASIEU PARISH

Today the Louisiana Department of Education released individual school and system performance data for the 2021-2022 school year. The overall Calcasieu district performance score of 82.8 demonstrates growth of a full point over the last official LDOE scores from 2019 and again categorizes the district as a ‘B’ for 21-22. The score, 5.7 points above the state average, also shows a growth of 1.4 over Calcasieu’s simulated results for 2020-2021.

Individual school growth can also be seen across the district. While elementary and middle school scores are mainly based on LEAP 2025 scores, high school scores are based on a combination of LEAP scores, ACT scores, graduation rates, and graduation index.

CPSB elementary schools showed substantial improvement with five elementary schools showing double digit growth in SPS points. In our middle schools, significant growth can be seen in our students performing at the mastery and advanced levels in mathematics. Several middle schools showed growth, while others maintained levels near or at those of 2019. All CPSB high schools received ‘A’ ratings for the graduation index and graduation rate, although this data was based off graduates from the year of Hurricanes Laura and Delta when access to factors affecting these indicators was limited. Eight of 11 high schools showed growth, with DeQuincy High School leading the group in overall growth.

Over 90% of the district’s students are in A, B, or C schools. In the Progress component of the state accountability system, all 57 schools in the district earned a ‘C’ or better, with 17 of those schools earning an ‘A’ and 31 earning a ‘B.’

Fourteen CPSB schools are labeled as Top Gains schools, which reflects high ratings in student academic growth. Six schools, listed below, displayed growth of over ten points.

Fifteen CPSB schools are Opportunity honorees, meaning they are in the top 10% for performance among students with Disability, English Learner, or Economically Disadvantaged students.

“The performance of our schools is a testament to the resiliency and dedication of our CPSB family,” said CPSB Superintendent Dr. Shannon LaFargue. “While recognizing we have much work to do, we celebrate our teachers, staff, and students in our quest for continued growth this school year.”

As work continues this school year, our team is committed to recovering learning loss from previous years’ events while also working to accelerate learning for our students. We will continue to focus on improving student performance through effective classroom instruction and by utilizing state results to identify schools that need additional support. We will continue to work to meet our students’ needs, provide high quality instruction, and offer a comprehensive educational experience for the development of the whole child.

Compared across the board to the state average, Calcasieu outperformed Louisiana in multiple categories including K8 & High School Assessment Index and K8 Assessment Index. High school scores significantly outperformed the state in multiple categories, including ACT Index, Strength of Diploma Index, and Cohort Graduation Rate Index.

View a detailed look at the results here [linkprotect.cudasvc.com].

ST. LANDRY PARISH SCHOOL SYSTEM

District and school performance scores (DPS/SPS) were released by the Louisiana State Department of Education (LDOE) today. The St. Landry Parish School District (SLPSD) maintained a letter grade of “C,” with a performance score of 70.6, a growth of 2.4 points from 2021. Sixty-nine percent of St. Landry Parish School District schools showed growth. The district and many of its schools continue to make academic progress each year.

Additionally, SLP showed growth in the following Assessment Indices - K8 and High School Assessment Index (growth of 3.2 points); ACT Index (growth of 1.7 points); Strength of Diploma Index (growth of 3.6 points); and Graduation Rate (growth of 1.9 points).

We did see a slight decline of one point in our K8 and High School Progress Index. While we are happy that we have seen growth, we acknowledge that there is still much work to be done.

According to information provided by the LDOE, school rating calculations put more value on the progress of each child, which will be done by measuring students’ path to mastery and by measuring how effectively students are advancing relative to their peers.

We are excited to have an opportunity to celebrate the following St. Landry Parish Schools for the resilience they’ve shown over the past year and amidst recovery from the pandemic.

A: East Elementary; Eunice High School; Magnet Academy for Cultural Arts; Palmetto Elementary

B: Arnaudville Elementary; Grand Prairie Elementary; Northwest High School; Port Barre High School

C: Beau Chene High; Cankton Elementary; Ècole St. Landry; Eunice Junior High; Glendale Elementary;

Krotz Springs Elementary; Lawtell Elementary; Leonville Elementary; North Central High; Opelousas Sr.

High; Park Vista Elementary; Plaisance Middle; Port Barre Elementary; Port Barre Middle; Sunset Middle

Schools with a progress index of an “A” letter grade and do not require urgent intervention in any area contributing to the calculation of the school performance score are named a “Top Gains” school. Nine SLP schools made it onto the “Top Gains” honoree list. Those schools are Arnaudville Middle School, Cankton Elementary, East Elementary Eunice High School, Glendale Elementary, Grand Coteau Elementary, Grand

Prairie Elementary Magnet Academy for Cultural Arts, and Palmetto Elementary.

Three SLPSD schools, Eunice High School, Magnet Academy of Cultural Arts, and Palmetto Elementary, were identified as “Opportunity Honoree Schools.” Schools landing on this list must rank in the 90th percentile or greater in one of the following three areas; Economically Disadvantaged, English Language Learners, or Students with Disabilities.

We have also received PreK and HeadStart Performance Profiles. We proudly announce that seven of our public pre-kindergarten programs are deemed Excellent, and five are rated High Proficient.

Excellent: Grand Coteau Elementary; Grand Prairie Elementary; Grolee Elementary; Krotz Springs Elementary; Lawtell Elementary; Park Vista Elementary; and Port Barre Elementary

High Proficient: Cankton Elementary; Highland Elementary; Leonville Elementary; Northeast Elementary; Palmetto Elementary

We are also celebrating the High Proficient rating of five SLP Head Start Programs; St. Landry Parish Head Start Washington; St. Landry Parish Head Start Opelousas; St. Landry Parish Head Start Port Barre; St. Landry Parish Head Start Lebeau; and St. Landry Parish Head Start Lawtell

Earlier this year the LDOE released data about the district’s Cohort Graduation Rate. The data showed that St. Landry Parish School District increased its graduation rate by 1.9 percent from the previous year and a 12.1 percent increase from 2015-2016. This brings St. Landry Parish School District up to an 81.4 percent graduation rate in 2022. Six of St. Landry Parish high schools have either shown improvement or maintained from the previous year, with the biggest increase at North Central High School (78.8% - a 12.1% increase from last year). Magnet Academy for Cultural Arts had the highest graduation rate, with a perfect 100 percent for four consecutive years. Graduation rate gains are attributed to increased Advanced Placement (AP) offerings through the National Mathematics and Science Initiative (NMSI), programs and partnerships implemented by the district aimed at increasing opportunities for our students, JumpStart After Hours, JumpStart Summer, Career and Technical Education, and Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG).

Over the past few years, we have also partnered with Louisiana State University at Eunice (LSUE), South Louisiana Community College (SLCC), and Northwestern to offer our students dual enrollment opportunities.

“One of many goals for SLPSD is for it to become a Triple “A” school district, excelling in academics, athletics, and the arts. We are well on our way to achieving that goal. I would like to thank our students, parents, staff, and community partners for their continued support. In the St. Landry Parish School District, exciting things are happening every day for every child!” says Superintendent Patrick Jenkins.