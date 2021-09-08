Acadiana companies looking to fill 7,000+ job openings

LAFAYETTE — If you're in need of work, there are more than 7,000 jobs open right now in Acadiana, according to Louisiana Workforce Commission.

In July, the unemployment rate was at 6% and has remained the same for the last few months. Many blame federal unemployment benefits for a worker shortage after unemployment benefits ended nationally yesterday.

Luna Bar and Grill manager Cassidy Evans says they opened their doors in Downtown Lafayette two months ago. Evans says people continue to apply for a job daily.

"We have seen probably 20 in-person applications, and more than that online," Evans states.

In July, the state ended unemployment benefits for many residents after businesses said they were seeing a shortage of employees because of the $300 a week unemployment check.

"We hosted the LEDA job fair early August, we had over 100 companies registered and others on the wait list. The business community was out looking for the workers. The event did attract more than 700 job seekers," Ryan LaGrange, LEDA's Manager of Workforce Development, said.

From their end, Lagrange says it is too early to tell if ending the benefits is causing an increase in people looking for jobs.

"We haven't really heard either way at this time, so I think you have to give it more time to see the differences," Lagrange explained.

According to LaGrange, the two hardest hit industries from the pandemic are the medical field and the retail/restaurant industry.

"Honestly I think with the vaccine FDA approved now, the Pfizer, Moderna, more people are getting vaccinated," added Evans. "And that's bringing people back to normal, back to reality, because that's what everyone wants."

LEDA is planning to host more in-person job fairs, including this week. Click here to find all of their events.