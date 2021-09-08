Acadiana Center for the Arts launches platform to help artists impacted by pandemic

The many months of the COVID-19 pandemic and storms have affected many industries, not the least of which is the arts. A Louisiana company is lending a hand to artists, musicians, and arts organizations statewide connect to resources they need to get back up again.

The Acadiana Center for the Arts is partnering with Culturalyst to launch Acadiana.Culturalyst.com, a digital artist directory and tool to support and promote local culture.

Artists from across the region are invited to make a profile and use the website to find opportunities. The site's current focus is providing assistance to those affected by the hardships of the last 18 months, like the pandemic and devastating hurricanes.

“The long-term goal is to have a comprehensive visual representation of the diverse artists across Acadiana and a way for easy collaboration between artists, organizations and the community at large, “ said ACA Executive Director Samuel Oliver. “This project continues the efforts of Lafayette Consolidated Government, which completed significant grassroots research to compile an inventory of the artists, musicians, and cultural assets that make our community great.”

Culturalyst is partnering with the Louisiana Division of the Arts and nine regional arts councils to provide artists with a "one-stop shop" where they can find professional development opportunities, free digital portfolios, grant funding, job opportunities, and more.

To view the directory of local artists, to sign up for an artist profile or to learn more about Culturalyst, visit acadiana.culturalyst.com.

