Acadiana Back-to-School Events for the 2023-2024 school year

Here's a list of Back-to-School Events in Acadiana for the 2023-2024 school year. If you would like to add your back to school event, please email us at: news@katctv.com.

ACADIA PARISH:



Back to School Seminar & School Supply Giveaway - Sponsored by the Crowley Branch of the National Association of University Women Inc. Backpacks filled with school supplies and gift cards will be given away along with tips for a successful school year. The event will take place at 6:00pm on Friday, August 18th at the Martin Luther King Center Pavilion, 1725 W. Hutchinson Avenue in Crowley. For more information contact: Jacqunette Guidry at: (337) 581-9428 or Dr. Ezora Proctor at: (337) 783-8094.

LAFAYETTE PARISH:



Cars and Coffee Lafayette Back to School Drive - Sponsored by Frios. School supplies are being collected from 8am-11am on Saturday, July 22nd at Bailey's Cigar Room, 115 Derek Plaza in Carencro.



- Sponsored by Frios. School supplies are being collected from 8am-11am on Saturday, July 22nd at Bailey's Cigar Room, 115 Derek Plaza in Carencro. Back to School Supply Giveaway - Sponsored by Aetna Better Health of Louisiana in partnership with SWLA Center for Health Services. The annual Back to School Supply Giveaway takes place on Friday, July 28th from 1:00pm to 4:00pm at SWLA CHS, 500 Patterson Street. Free school supplies, limit one (1) per child and child MUST be present to receive each item. Free blood pressure checks and glucose screenings will be provided. Vendors will be on site.



- Sponsored by Aetna Better Health of Louisiana in partnership with SWLA Center for Health Services. The annual Back to School Supply Giveaway takes place on Friday, July 28th from 1:00pm to 4:00pm at SWLA CHS, 500 Patterson Street. Free school supplies, limit one (1) per child and child MUST be present to receive each item. Free blood pressure checks and glucose screenings will be provided. Vendors will be on site. 8th Annual Mable's Table Backpack Project - This volunteer event will take place Friday, July 28th from 3:00pm to 5:00pm at Grace Presbyterian Church, 510 Roselawn Boulevard. Volunteers will be packing over 300 backpacks and doing many different projects to put in the bags. For more information contact: Stephanie LeBlanc at (504) 909-8866. Click Here to donate or volunteer.



- This volunteer event will take place Friday, July 28th from 3:00pm to 5:00pm at Grace Presbyterian Church, 510 Roselawn Boulevard. Volunteers will be packing over 300 backpacks and doing many different projects to put in the bags. For more information contact: Stephanie LeBlanc at (504) 909-8866. Click Here to donate or volunteer. Back 2 School Extravaganza - Sponsored by Representative Vincent Pierre. Taking place at 9:00am on Saturday, July 29th at Domingue Recreational Center, 901 Mudd Avenue. Free haircuts, school supplies giveaway, and vendors will be on hand. More details to come.



- Sponsored by Representative Vincent Pierre. Taking place at 9:00am on Saturday, July 29th at Domingue Recreational Center, 901 Mudd Avenue. Free haircuts, school supplies giveaway, and vendors will be on hand. More details to come. The Good Fight Foundation Drive thru Giveaway - Taking place Wednesday, August 2nd beginning at 10:00am until supplies last. Max 3 backpacks per vehicle. Pickup will be at Service Chevrolet Cadillac, 1212 Ambassador Caffery Parkway. Click Here for more information.



- Taking place Wednesday, August 2nd beginning at 10:00am until supplies last. Max 3 backpacks per vehicle. Pickup will be at Service Chevrolet Cadillac, 1212 Ambassador Caffery Parkway. Click Here for more information. Lafayette City Marshal Reggie Thomas 3rd Annual Backpack Giveaway - Taking place at 9:00am on Saturday, 8/5 at Destiny of Faith Church, 409 Patterson Street. More than 600 clear backpacks stuffed with supplies will be given away. Students must be in vehicle in order to receive a backpack.



- Taking place at 9:00am on Saturday, 8/5 at Destiny of Faith Church, 409 Patterson Street. More than 600 clear backpacks stuffed with supplies will be given away. Students must be in vehicle in order to receive a backpack. Back to School Cuts for Kids and Supply Drive - Presented by Sticks. Taking place from 7:00am to 11:00am on Sunday, August 6th at Jay and Lionel Hebert Golf Course, 1121 Mudd Avenue. Volunteers will be handing out binders, paint, pencil boxes, backpacks, glue, scissors, tape, ruler, dividers, and more.



- Presented by Sticks. Taking place from 7:00am to 11:00am on Sunday, August 6th at Jay and Lionel Hebert Golf Course, 1121 Mudd Avenue. Volunteers will be handing out binders, paint, pencil boxes, backpacks, glue, scissors, tape, ruler, dividers, and more. Back to School Care Package - Helping kids attending Live Oak Elementary, J.W. James Elementary, Truman Elementary, and Alice Boucher Elementary. Donations can be dropped off Monday - Friday from 9:00am to 3:00pm at Magnolia's Home Care, 1909 W. University. Items needed are: deodorant, lotion, mouthwash, hand sanitizers, sanitary napkins, socks, toiletries, toothbrushes, towelettes, combs, and brushes.

ST. LANDRY PARISH:

Southern Styles and Cuts & Roman Kings Back to School - Taking place on Sunday, August 13th on 920 Laurel Street, Eunice. Free haircuts, free supplies, and free food will be provided. For more information call: (337) 305-2548.

VERMILION PARISH: