Acadian Culture Day open to the public returns this Sunday

Bayou Vermillionville District's Vermillionville will celebrate the 20th annual Acadian Culture Day this Sunday August 14, 2022 from 10 a.m- 5:00 p.m.

Acadian Culture Day welcomes the public for a family-friendly day of live music, food, art, cooking, storytelling, spinning and weaving, wood carving, arts and crafts, open heart cooking and other cultural demonstrations.

Admission is free, food and beverages will be available for purchase.

For more information about Acadian Culture Day visit their website at https://bayouvermiliondistrict.org/vermilionville or call (337) 233-4077.