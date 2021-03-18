Acadian Cultural Center hosts two art exhibitions for Women's History Month

In honor of Women's History Month in March, the Acadian Cultural Center is hosting the art of two local artists.

An exhibit featuring the art of Alice Wallce will be on view until May 28; another featuring work by Jerilyn LaVergne will be on view until May 29. Both are free and open to the public.

Alice Wallace's exhibit will include dyed silk, marbled paper, and hand-carved puppets. Her puppets have performed in libraries, museums, schools, and festivals across the country. Wallace, who was raised in Lafayette, has little formal training. She taught herself to carve and learned silk dyeing from a local artist and paper marbling from YouTube.

Jerilyn LaVergne is a fused glass artist inspired by her need to record her life experiences by creating art from the whimsical to the soulful. Working out of her Sunset studio, she fuses brightly colored glass that includes abstract wind chimes, masks, and more. LaVergne grew up in Sunset and spent seven years in Nigeria, experiencing the West African culture, which expanded her interest in all art forms.

The Acadian Cultural Center is located at 501 Fisher Road in Lafayette and is open Thursday-Saturday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. For more information, call the center at 337-232-0789 or visit www.nps.gov/jela.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel