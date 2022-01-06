Acadian Ambulance expands operations to Nashville

Acadian Ambulance Service is acquiring MedicOne Medical Response’s operations in Tennessee, Mississippi and Texas.

The company says that the acquisition will take effect on February 1, 2022. MedicOne will continue to operate in Illinois, they say.

According to Acadian, they expanded into Tennessee in 2018 with the acquisition of Emergency Mobile Health Care in Memphis. The MedicOne acquisition will add Nashville to Acadian’s Tennessee service area.

Acadian says this acquisition will strengthen current operations in Memphis, northern Mississippi, and Dallas.

“Both of our companies were founded with two key goals: to provide the best possible patient care and service, and to create a rewarding and fulfilling workplace for team members. MedicOne Medical Response and Acadian share a dedication to high standards in patient care and a commitment to the communities we serve,” Acadian Ambulance Chairman & CEO Richard Zuschlag said.

“This was a natural next step in our evolution,” said Jim Reeves, Chief Executive Officer & Founder of MedicOne Medical Response. “We are excited about the commitment and resources Acadian will provide to ensure superior service for our customers and continued growth and long-term success for our hard-working employees.”

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel