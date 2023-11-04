Two wounded in Rayne shooting

Rayne Police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday night.

Police were called to the neighborhood around East Jeff Davis, North Arenas and North Chevis around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

When they arrived, officers found a person with a gunshot wound in the 500 block of North Chevis. That victim was transported via helicopter to a hospital in Lafayette.

About 45 minutes later, officers were notified that a second victim with a gunshot wound was transported by a citizen to a local hospital.

Detectives are working the case and their investigation is ongoing.