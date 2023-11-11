Teen shot in Duson

A 16 year old was shot in Duson Friday, police say.

The incident happened in the 200 block of Francis Prejean Road.

Duson Police say the shooting is still under investigation and few details have been confirmed. Acadia Sheriff's deputies are assisting, they say.

The teen was shot in the face and was taken to Baton Rouge for surgery.

Investigators have recovered the gun used near the area of the shooting.

Several persons are being questioned about their knowledge of the incident and at this time no suspects or persons of interest are being sought.

An update will be sent out once more information is confirmed.

Duson Police Chief Kip Judice encourages all residents to exercise gun safety and responsible ownership of handguns.